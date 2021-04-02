Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WIX. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Wix.com from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.06.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $293.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.68 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $282.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 9,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 1,666.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after acquiring an additional 210,706 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 21,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

