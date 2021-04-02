eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.58.

EBAY stock opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

