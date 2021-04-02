Sientra (SIEN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sientra (NASDAQ: SIEN):

3/18/2021 – Sientra had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Sientra had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Sientra had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Sientra had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Sientra was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

2/18/2021 – Sientra was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

2/5/2021 – Sientra had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Sientra had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $6.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23. Sientra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $411.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.81.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

