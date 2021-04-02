Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at Tudor Pickering

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price lifted by Tudor Pickering to C$8.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.64.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of WCP opened at C$5.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a PE ratio of -1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.17 and a twelve month high of C$6.82.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$238.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0143 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.98%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$61,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,940,406.84.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.