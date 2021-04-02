Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Research Coverage Started at Desjardins

Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.40 to $2.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.59.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNEYF opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.94.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

