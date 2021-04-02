Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) to Buy

Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Sims stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -60.26 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75. Sims has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $11.45.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

