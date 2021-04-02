QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QNTQF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $4.52.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group Plc engages in the provision of technology development and consultancy services to the defense, security, and related markets. The company operates through the following segments: EMEA Services and Global Products. EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation and training services, underpinned by long-term contracts.

See Also: Quiet Period

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF)

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.