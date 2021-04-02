QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QNTQF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $4.52.

QinetiQ Group Plc engages in the provision of technology development and consultancy services to the defense, security, and related markets. The company operates through the following segments: EMEA Services and Global Products. EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation and training services, underpinned by long-term contracts.

