Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Raised to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Rentokil Initial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial stock opened at $35.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average is $35.14. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.