Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

SIEGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.00.

SIEGY stock opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.56. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $40.27 and a 12-month high of $84.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $141.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $16.78 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

