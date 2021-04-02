DA Davidson Weighs in on Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.35. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CFG. Stephens boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

CFG stock opened at $44.94 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

