Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Raised to $7.50

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.25 to $7.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SPGYF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised Whitecap Resources from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.19.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of SPGYF stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $5.40.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.