The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SWGAY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Swatch Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.
OTCMKTS SWGAY opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25.
The Swatch Group Company Profile
The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.
