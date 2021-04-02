The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SWGAY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Swatch Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

OTCMKTS SWGAY opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.