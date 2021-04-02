Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Update

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CKNHF opened at $38.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.86. Clarkson has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $39.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Clarkson in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

