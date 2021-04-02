Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Givaudan in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Givaudan’s FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale downgraded Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital downgraded Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $78.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.01. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 0.45. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $60.06 and a 12-month high of $89.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $2.7233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. Givaudan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

