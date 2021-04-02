EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Up 65.5% in March

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the February 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

EDRY stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07. EuroDry has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $19.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.19.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.32. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EuroDry will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.56% of EuroDry at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

