I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.04) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of I-Mab in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.04) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.45). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for I-Mab’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

IMAB stock opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of -1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.03. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $65.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAB. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,591,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,016,000 after purchasing an additional 251,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 856,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,394,000 after purchasing an additional 213,522 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth about $7,144,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth about $7,083,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 6,951.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 144,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

