Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Up 63.8% in March

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the February 28th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $187.46 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $111.14 and a 52-week high of $187.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.08 and its 200 day moving average is $175.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 35,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

