Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.18 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.07.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $67.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.65%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens raised Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of MSBI opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.36 million, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.06. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $30.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $45,580.00. Also, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 9,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $278,964.44. Insiders sold a total of 20,751 shares of company stock worth $569,431 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,971,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,224,000 after purchasing an additional 220,704 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 289.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 183,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 136,375 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter worth $783,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 40,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

