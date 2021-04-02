Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.82

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.82 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22). Orosur Mining shares last traded at GBX 17.10 ($0.22), with a volume of 928,042 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.74. The company has a market capitalization of £32.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50.

In related news, insider Louis Emmanuel Castro purchased 10,000 shares of Orosur Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £2,600 ($3,396.92).

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

