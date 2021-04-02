FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) Issued By DA Davidson

Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Select Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will earn $0.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Select Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLCT opened at $11.14 on Thursday. Select Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $195.11 million, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 million.

In related news, CEO William L. Hedgepeth bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $42,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,759.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

