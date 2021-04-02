Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $60.39

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$60.39 and traded as high as C$61.46. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$61.46, with a volume of 1,064 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.05. The stock has a market cap of C$30.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$59.81.

About Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

