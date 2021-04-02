Zacks Investment Research Downgrades West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) to Sell

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “West Japan Railway Company engages in the railway transportation business. Its operating segment consists of Transportation, Sales of Goods and Food Services, Real Estate and Other Businesses. Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail and wholesale shops. Real Estate segment sells and leases properties and manages shopping centers. Other Businesses segment includes hotels, travel agencies, advertising and construction. West Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded West Japan Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

OTCMKTS:WJRYY opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average is $52.85. West Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $72.08.

