Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

VCISY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Vinci from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. Vinci has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

