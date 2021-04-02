Cormark Comments on Vitalhub Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:VHI)

Vitalhub Corp. (CVE:VHI) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vitalhub in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Vitalhub’s FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Vitalhub stock opened at C$2.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Vitalhub has a 1 year low of C$1.25 and a 1 year high of C$3.42. The company has a market cap of C$102.99 million and a PE ratio of -57.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.74.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the mental health, long term care, community health service, home health, social service, acute care, and hospital sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its technologies include blockchain, mobile, patient flow, Web-based assessment, and electronic healthcare record solutions.

