Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for West Bancorporation, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for West Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for West Bancorporation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ WTBA opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. West Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $399.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in West Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 309.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

