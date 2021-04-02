Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Boosted by Analyst

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Business Financial Services in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 31st.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.07. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.27 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 335.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $240,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

