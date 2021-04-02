Capital One Financial Weighs in on CareTrust REIT, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTRE)

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for CareTrust REIT in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

Shares of CTRE opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.