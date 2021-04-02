Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) to Sell

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trxade Group, Inc. is a web based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services. The company’s products and services include Web-based pharmaceutical marketplaces comprising Trxade.com and Trxade.com; Pharmabayonline, which offers access to proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics to the United States-based independent pharmacies; RxGuru, a software as a service-based desktop application that provides daily drug pricing and analytics to the independent pharmacists; and Pinnacle Tek, an information technology consulting and staffing solution. Trxade Group, Inc. is based in Lutz, Florida. “

MEDS has been the subject of several other research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Trxade Group in a research report on Tuesday. National Securities began coverage on shares of Trxade Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Trxade Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDS opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 19.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 million, a PE ratio of 171.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77. Trxade Group has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Trxade Group had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trxade Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDS. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trxade Group in the 4th quarter worth about $454,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Trxade Group in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trxade Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Trxade Group Company Profile

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

