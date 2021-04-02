Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Alpha Bank A.E. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALBKY opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24. Alpha Bank A.E. has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.34.

Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

