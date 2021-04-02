Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Acciona in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of Acciona stock opened at $163.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.89. Acciona has a 12 month low of $86.49 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

