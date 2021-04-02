Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HBNC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $823.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $63.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 54,725 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,095,047.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 164,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 6,389 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $117,429.82. Insiders sold 124,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,254 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

