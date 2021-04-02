Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on APEMY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aperam from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aperam from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $46.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.01. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Aperam had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $2.5166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.95%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

