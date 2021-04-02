Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVVIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded Aviva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Aviva from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of AVVIY stock opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93. Aviva has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

