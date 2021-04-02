Critical Review: PG&E (NYSE:PCG) versus NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE)

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) and NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PG&E and NorthWestern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PG&E -27.77% 21.57% 2.06% NorthWestern 13.32% 8.05% 2.76%

PG&E has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NorthWestern has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PG&E and NorthWestern’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PG&E $17.13 billion 1.33 -$7.64 billion $3.93 2.93 NorthWestern $1.26 billion 2.61 $202.12 million $3.42 18.95

NorthWestern has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PG&E. PG&E is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NorthWestern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.1% of PG&E shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of NorthWestern shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of PG&E shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of NorthWestern shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PG&E and NorthWestern, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PG&E 0 4 8 0 2.67 NorthWestern 0 2 4 0 2.67

PG&E presently has a consensus target price of $14.09, indicating a potential upside of 22.53%. NorthWestern has a consensus target price of $63.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.01%. Given PG&E’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PG&E is more favorable than NorthWestern.

Summary

NorthWestern beats PG&E on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources. As of December 31, 2019, the company owns and operates approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines, 33 electric transmission substations, approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 68 transmission switching substations, and 760 distribution substations; and natural gas transmission, storage, and distribution system consisting of approximately 43,300 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,300 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as natural gas-fired electric generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility. The Natural Gas Operations segment comprises production, storage, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The All Other segment consists of unallocated corporate costs. The company was founded in November 1923 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

