Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

ZRSEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Zur Rose Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Get Zur Rose Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:ZRSEF opened at $370.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.69. Zur Rose Group has a 52-week low of $363.80 and a 52-week high of $547.00.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. It also provides medicines management services.

Featured Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Zur Rose Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zur Rose Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.