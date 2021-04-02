Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AQN. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of AQN opened at C$20.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.99 billion and a PE ratio of 14.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.57. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$16.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.49.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$641.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$625.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.7900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.393 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.26%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.