Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Given New C$8.75 Price Target at CIBC

Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) had its price target boosted by CIBC to C$8.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alcanna from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Alcanna from C$8.15 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

CLIQ opened at C$8.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$320.39 million and a P/E ratio of 16.36. Alcanna has a 1-year low of C$2.02 and a 1-year high of C$8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retail of wines, spirits, coolers, liqueurs, beers, cannabis, and specialty products in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Liquor Operations and Cannabis Operations. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 255 stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Alaska, and Connecticut under the Liquor Depot, Ace Liquor, Wine and Beyond, and Brown Jug brand names; and 22 cannabis retail locations under the Nova Cannabis brand in Alberta and Ontario.

