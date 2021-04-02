Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Given “Neutral” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.40 price target on the stock.

ESI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.15.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of ESI stock opened at C$1.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of C$192.48 million and a PE ratio of -2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.93. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.42 and a one year high of C$1.60.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.39) by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$201.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.