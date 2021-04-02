Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $203.27 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will post sales of $203.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $202.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $204.10 million. Bloom Energy reported sales of $156.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year sales of $943.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $807.00 million to $983.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.00 million to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.88.

NYSE:BE opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

In other Bloom Energy news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,761,029.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $55,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,925.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,035 shares of company stock valued at $6,794,078. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

