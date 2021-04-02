Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MOZ. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital upped their target price on Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Gold has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.78.

Shares of MOZ stock opened at C$2.35 on Tuesday. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.05 and a twelve month high of C$3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$498.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.59. The company has a current ratio of 19.18, a quick ratio of 18.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In related news, Director Julian Kemp sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total transaction of C$181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$664,950.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

