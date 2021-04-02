Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$2.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$1.75. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TVE. Raymond James upgraded Tamarack Valley Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, March 26th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tamarack Valley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.86.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

TSE:TVE opened at C$2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.69. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.47 and a 12-month high of C$2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$716.92 million and a P/E ratio of -1.71.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$64.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.