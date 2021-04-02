Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$37.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PLC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.44.

Shares of Park Lawn stock opened at C$34.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.19. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$15.86 and a 12 month high of C$35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

