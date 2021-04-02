Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.23 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will report $180.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.86 million. Stoneridge posted sales of $182.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year sales of $784.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $779.82 million to $789.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $856.81 million, with estimates ranging from $854.12 million to $859.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $189.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.89 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%.

SRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CL King downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $299,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,432,000 after purchasing an additional 104,018 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,734,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,423 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,022,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,911,000 after purchasing an additional 35,137 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 757,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 101,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 550,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 231,061 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SRI opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $860.38 million, a PE ratio of -113.78 and a beta of 1.58. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

