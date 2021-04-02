KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $208.08 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $72.86 and a fifty-two week high of $209.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.98. The stock has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 562,741 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $87,750,000 after acquiring an additional 50,149 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.