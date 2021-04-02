GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.83

Shares of GLI Finance Limited (LON:GLIF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.83 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04). GLI Finance shares last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.04), with a volume of 274,332 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.47 million and a PE ratio of -0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.83.

About GLI Finance (LON:GLIF)

GLI Finance Limited provides alternative finance services. The company operates in two segments, Sancus BMS and FinTech Ventures. It offers property backed and small and medium sized enterprise loans. The company also invests in a portfolio of SME focused lending platforms. It operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Jersey, Guernsey, Gibraltar, Isle of Man, the United States, France, Spain, and Cameroon.

