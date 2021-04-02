Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) Short Interest Up 60.2% in March

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the February 28th total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 18.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 210,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.8 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akouos by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after buying an additional 231,517 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Akouos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Akouos in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akouos during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akouos by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,319,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,995,000 after purchasing an additional 174,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

AKUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

NASDAQ AKUS opened at $13.94 on Friday. Akouos has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akouos will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

