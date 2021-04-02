Boenning Scattergood Comments on The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note issued on Monday, March 29th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.

NYSE:THG opened at $130.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.12. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $80.79 and a 12-month high of $133.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THG. US Bancorp DE increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after acquiring an additional 50,282 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 195,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,257,000 after acquiring an additional 85,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

