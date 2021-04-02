Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Short Interest Down 19.5% in March

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the February 28th total of 5,180,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

AMKR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $83,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at $217,153.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 77,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $1,894,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,387,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,964 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 21.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMKR opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.63. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $16.48.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

