SolGold (LON:SOLG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.11

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.11 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.30). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30), with a volume of 4,353,007 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital decreased their target price on SolGold from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 39 ($0.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.34. The company has a market cap of £479.35 million and a PE ratio of -25.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.61.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

