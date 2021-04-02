DA Davidson Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for BancFirst in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BancFirst’s FY2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $70.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $77.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $114.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.85 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BancFirst by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 36,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $2,383,001.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,280,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,126,182.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,266 shares of company stock valued at $9,428,486 over the last 90 days. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

